Two men arrested near Tobruk travelling in burqas

1 hour ago Libya

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 15 June 2017: Border guards report that they have arrested two men who were seeking to travel between Ajdabiya and Tobruk disguised as women. Both men were wearing full-covering burqas when their vehicle was stopped today by the 501 Battalion at a checkpoint 50 kms from Tobruk. It is unclear […]Original Article

