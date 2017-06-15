Two gunmen killed but hostages remain in Somalia restaurant siege

10 hostages have been released but police fear more are still being held captive inside the restaurant in Mogadishu by five other attackers

Gunmen posing as military forces held dozens of people hostage inside a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital, in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness have said, while the extremist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility.

Two of the gunmen were shot dead and 10 hostages were rescued but five other attackers were thought to remain inside, cutting off electricity to complicate security forces’ efforts to end the siege, Cpt Mohamed Hussein said. He said heavy gunfire was heard.

