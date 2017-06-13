ANKARA/DUBAI (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the isolation of Qatar by neighboring states as a violation of Islamic values and tantamount to a "death penalty" against Doha in a crisis reverberating through the Middle East and beyond.
Turkish president says Qatar isolation violates Islamic values
