Home / MENA / Turkish president says Qatar isolation violates Islamic values

Turkish president says Qatar isolation violates Islamic values

22 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Turkish president says Qatar isolation violates Islamic values

ANKARA/DUBAI (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the isolation of Qatar by neighboring states as a violation of Islamic values and tantamount to a "death penalty" against Doha in a crisis reverberating through the Middle East and beyond.
Original Article

Check Also

Iraqi armed forces announce progress in Mosul campaign, say district north of old city captured

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi forces on Tuesday reported progress in the U.S.-backed campaign to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul, announcing the capture of a district just north the city's historic center.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.