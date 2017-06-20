Home / World / Turkish opposition leader accuses ‘dictator’ Erdogan of judicial interference

Turkish opposition leader accuses ‘dictator’ Erdogan of judicial interference

10 hours ago World Comments Off on Turkish opposition leader accuses ‘dictator’ Erdogan of judicial interference

CAMLIDERE, Turkey (Reuters) – Turkey's main opposition leader accused President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday of meddling in the judiciary and called him a "dictator", as he extended his cross-country protest march against the jailing of a parliamentary ally into a sixth day. Original Article

