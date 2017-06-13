Home / MENA / Turkish army says 20 Kurdish militants killed in air strikes in southeast, Iraq’s north

Turkish army says 20 Kurdish militants killed in air strikes in southeast, Iraq’s north

22 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Turkish army says 20 Kurdish militants killed in air strikes in southeast, Iraq’s north

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey's military killed 20 militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes targeting southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, the army said in a statement on Tuesday.
Original Article

Check Also

Iraqi armed forces announce progress in Mosul campaign, say district north of old city captured

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi forces on Tuesday reported progress in the U.S.-backed campaign to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul, announcing the capture of a district just north the city's historic center.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.