ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey's military killed 20 militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes targeting southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, the army said in a statement on Tuesday.
Turkish army says 20 Kurdish militants killed in air strikes in southeast, Iraq’s north
