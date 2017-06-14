ANKARA/DOHA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was sending his top diplomat to Qatar on Wednesday in a bid to broker an end to what he has called the inhumane behavior of neighboring Gulf States in severing ties with Doha and imposing sanctions.
Turkey’s top diplomat to push for an end to rift in Gulf tour
