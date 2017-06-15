Home / World / Turkey’s opposition begins protest march over MP’s imprisonment

Turkey’s opposition begins protest march over MP’s imprisonment

5 mins ago World Comments Off on Turkey’s opposition begins protest march over MP’s imprisonment

Hundreds taking part in 250-mile trek from Ankara to Istanbul after CHP lawmaker Enis Berberoğlu was jailed for 25 years

Turkey’s main opposition party has begun a march from the country’s capital, Ankara, to its largest city, Istanbul, to protest against the imprisonment of an MP who was sentenced to 25 years in jail for allegedly leaking information to the press.

“We are facing dictatorial rule,” said Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s party (CHP), as he set out on the march. “We don’t want to live in a country where there is no justice. We are saying enough is enough.”

Continue reading…

Check Also

Putin jokingly offers Comey asylum during annual phone-in session

Russian president’s yearly question-and-answer event included comments on the former FBI director and a phone call from Arizona about ‘Russophobia’ Vladimir Putin made a sarcastic offer of asylum to former FBI director James Comey on Thursday, during an attack on Comey’s claims of Russian interference in the US election. Related: Vladimir Putin: I don't have bad days because I'm not a woman Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.