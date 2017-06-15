Home / World / Turkey’s opposition begins 250-mile protest march over MP’s imprisonment

Hundreds taking part in trek from Ankara to Istanbul after CHP lawmaker Enis Berberoğlu was jailed for 25 years

Turkey’s main opposition party has begun a march from the country’s capital, Ankara, to its largest city, Istanbul, to protest against the imprisonment of an MP who was sentenced to 25 years in jail for allegedly leaking information to the press.

“We are facing dictatorial rule,” said Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s party (CHP), as he set out on the march. “We don’t want to live in a country where there is no justice. We are saying enough is enough.”

