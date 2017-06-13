ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss the dispute between Qatar and other Arab states in coming days, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss Qatar dispute with Trump, minister says
