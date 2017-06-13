Home / MENA / Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss Qatar dispute with Trump, minister says

Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss Qatar dispute with Trump, minister says

1 hour ago

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss the dispute between Qatar and other Arab states in coming days, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
