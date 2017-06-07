Turkey seizes tonne of heroin in Congo-flagged ship raid: police

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish security forces have seized more than a tonne of heroin hidden in a Democratic Republic of Congo-flagged cargo ship in a raid in international waters, the largest such seizure in recent Turkish history, police said on Wednesday. Original Article
