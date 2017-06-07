Home / World / Turkey seizes tonne of heroin in Congo-flagged ship raid: police

Turkey seizes tonne of heroin in Congo-flagged ship raid: police

Editor 4 hours ago World Comments Off on Turkey seizes tonne of heroin in Congo-flagged ship raid: police 0 Views

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish security forces have seized more than a tonne of heroin hidden in a Democratic Republic of Congo-flagged cargo ship in a raid in international waters, the largest such seizure in recent Turkish history, police said on Wednesday. Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Workers claiming they had to sleep with the chickens face Thai court charges

Burmese migrants charged with defamation after alleging labour abuses in Thailand’s multimillion-pound poultry export industry A group of Burmese migrants will appear before a Thai court on Wednesday charged with defamation after complaining of labour abuses in Thailand’s multimillion-pound poultry export industry. In a landmark case, the migrant workers could face up to a year in a Thai prison and heavy fines after reporting alleged mistreatment and abuse at a poultry farm. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved