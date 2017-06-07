Turkey seizes tonne of heroin in Congo-flagged ship raid: police

Check Also

Burmese migrants charged with defamation after alleging labour abuses in Thailand’s multimillion-pound poultry export industry A group of Burmese migrants will appear before a Thai court on Wednesday charged with defamation after complaining of labour abuses in Thailand’s multimillion-pound poultry export industry. In a landmark case, the migrant workers could face up to a year in a Thai prison and heavy fines after reporting alleged mistreatment and abuse at a poultry farm. Continue reading...