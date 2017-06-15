ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey expects Saudi Arabia's King Salman to lead an effort to resolve the Qatar crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that imposing sanctions and embargoes would not help remedy the situation.
Turkey expects Saudi King to lead the effort to solve Qatar crisis, minister says
