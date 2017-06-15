Home / MENA / Turkey expects Saudi King to lead the effort to solve Qatar crisis, minister says

Turkey expects Saudi King to lead the effort to solve Qatar crisis, minister says

1 hour ago MENA Comments Off on Turkey expects Saudi King to lead the effort to solve Qatar crisis, minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey expects Saudi Arabia's King Salman to lead an effort to resolve the Qatar crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that imposing sanctions and embargoes would not help remedy the situation.
Original Article

Check Also

Protests in northern Morocco swell with calls for royal intervention

AL-HOCEIMA, Morocco (Reuters) - Under the banner of the People's Movement, Moroccans have just staged the country's biggest political protest since the "Arab Spring" and some now say that only intervention by their king can defuse a deepening crisis.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.