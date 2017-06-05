Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria in two days of Libya talks

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 5 May 2017: The foreign ministers of Tunisia and Egypt have arrived in Algiers today for the latest round of tripartite talks seeking to find a solution to the Libyan crisis and political deadlock. The Algerian foreign ministry says this is the latest step in concerted diplomatic drive by the three […]Original Article
