Trump’s ‘recalibration’ with Cuba could bring down the shutters once more

President likely to announce a reset in US-Cuba relations, and young Cuban Americans say such a move would squander years of progress

It has been 60 years since Alexa Ferrer’s grandparents fell in love on Havana’s famous seafront esplanade, the Malecón – but only three weeks since the third-generation Cuban American was finally able to visit her family’s homeland and retrace their first romantic footsteps.

Taking advantage of former president Barack Obama’s relaxation of a half-century of travel restrictions, Ferrer, a student from Miami, spent 10 days in Cuba fulfilling her childhood dream, in an emotionally charged journey across Cuba that until recently would have been unthinkable.

