Breaking News
Home / MENA / Trump wades into Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of Qatar

Trump wades into Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of Qatar

Editor 30 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Trump wades into Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of Qatar 1 Views

DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump took sides in a deep rift in the Arab world on Tuesday, praising Middle East countries' actions against American ally Qatar over Islamist militants even though the tiny Gulf state hosts the largest U.S. air base in the region.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Two police officers killed in shootout in Egypt’s Sinai

(Reuters) - Two police officers were killed in a shootout with gunmen who probably belonged to Islamic State in Egypt's northern Sinai on Tuesday, security sources said.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved