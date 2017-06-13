Trump trolled by Democrats after staff take turns praising the president – video

A video of US president Donald Trump listening to each member of his cabinet heaping praise on him and saying they are ‘blessed to serve your agenda’ has been swiftly mocked by the Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, who posted his own video to Twitter of his staff showering him in compliments about his hair and television appearances
Check Also
‘Thank you for the blessing’: cabinet takes turns lavishing Trump with praise
The president convened his first full cabinet meeting at an oval mahogany desk. Then each member made obsequious opening remarks Before a contingent of cameras on Monday, Donald Trump convened his first full cabinet meeting. Seated around an oval mahogany desk in the White House’s Cabinet Room was his newly-assembled brain trust: the collection of secretaries, directors and senior staff he appointed and hired to execute his America First vision, a task often complicated by the mercurial @realDonaldTrump. Trump began the meeting with an appraisal of his presidency. Continue reading...