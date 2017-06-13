Trump trolled by Democrats after staff take turns praising the president – video

Check Also

The president convened his first full cabinet meeting at an oval mahogany desk. Then each member made obsequious opening remarks Before a contingent of cameras on Monday, Donald Trump convened his first full cabinet meeting. Seated around an oval mahogany desk in the White House’s Cabinet Room was his newly-assembled brain trust: the collection of secretaries, directors and senior staff he appointed and hired to execute his America First vision, a task often complicated by the mercurial @realDonaldTrump. Trump began the meeting with an appraisal of his presidency. Continue reading...