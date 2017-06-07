Trump taps former justice department official Christopher Wray to lead FBI

After firing James Comey, president calls Wray – who represented Chris Christie during George Washington bridge inquiry – a ‘man of impeccable credentials’

Donald Trump plans to nominate Christopher Wray to be the next director of the FBI, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.

Continue reading…