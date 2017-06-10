Home / MENA / Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis

Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused Qatar of being a "high level" sponsor of terrorism, potentially hindering the U.S. Department of State's efforts to ease heightening tensions and a blockade of the Gulf nation by Arab states and others.
