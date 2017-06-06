DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday leaders he met on a Middle East trip had warned him that Qatar was funding "radical ideology" after he had demanded they take action to stop financing militant groups.
Trump says Arab leaders warned him Qatar financed radicalism
