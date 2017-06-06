Trump pressing ahead with ‘extreme vetting’ in spite of court battles
Some Republicans are still pushing Trump to move forward with more draconian checks even though his travel ban plan is heading for the supreme court
Donald Trump rose to power on a platform that promised a travel ban against Muslims entering the US and a wall along the US-Mexico border. But courts and congressional pushback have intervened, leaving two of the president’s biggest campaign promises unfulfilled.
Seemingly frustrated by his powerlessness to impose the ban and build the wall, Trump on Monday declared that his administration had implemented new “extreme vetting” procedures to screen people coming into the United States.
