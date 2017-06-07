DUBAI/DOHA (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump offered on Wednesday to help resolve a worsening diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers as the United Arab Emirates invoked the possibility of an economic embargo on Doha over its alleged support of terrorism.
Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis, UAE tightens squeeze on Qatar
