Home / MENA / Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis, UAE tightens squeeze on Qatar

Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis, UAE tightens squeeze on Qatar

Editor 53 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis, UAE tightens squeeze on Qatar 7 Views

DUBAI/DOHA (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump offered on Wednesday to help resolve a worsening diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers as the United Arab Emirates invoked the possibility of an economic embargo on Doha over its alleged support of terrorism.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Islamic State jails hidden among ordinary villas in Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - Islamic State built prison cells inside an ordinary villa in Mosul as part of the group's tactic of boosting the safety of its jails and security centers by concealing them among regular houses.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved