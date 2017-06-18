Home / World / Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow contradicts president on obstruction investigation

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow contradicts president on obstruction investigation

14 hours ago World Comments Off on Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow contradicts president on obstruction investigation

Attorney says tweet about ‘witch hunt’, in which president wrote ‘I’m being investigated for firing the FBI director’, only concerned Washington Post report

A member of Donald Trump’s legal team has denied the president’s own assertion that he is under investigation for obstruction of justice.

Jay Sekulow, chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, appeared across the major political talk shows on Sunday. Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, he said: “The fact of the matter is the president has not been and is not under investigation.”

