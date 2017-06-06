Breaking News
Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding

Editor 1 hour ago MENA Comments Off on Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding 4 Views

DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, wading into the worst split between powerful Arab states in decades, said on Tuesday his trip to the Middle East was "already paying off" with leaders there taking a hard new line in accusing Qatar of funding of militant groups.
DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday leaders he met on a Middle East trip had warned him that Qatar was funding "radical ideology" after he had demanded they take action to stop financing militant groups.

