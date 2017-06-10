Trump defends foreign income: Obama sold books to universities abroad
Editor
17 mins ago
World
2 Views
Lawyers for president ask federal judge to dismiss ethics lawsuit arguing Trump’s business ownership violates constitution’s emoluments clause
Donald Trump has argued that he is entitled to continue receiving income from foreign governments by noting that Barack Obama was allowed to sell copies of his books to overseas universities.
“Many foreign public universities have President Obama’s books in their library collection,” attorneys for Trump said in a court filing, citing the catalogs of state-run universities in Canada, China and Australia.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Actor who played Batman in 1960s US TV series and voiced Mayor West on Family Guy dies
Adam West, the actor best known for playing Batman in the 1960s television series, has died aged 88 of leukaemia. He is remembered by fans for his kooky, exaggerated portrayal of the superhero in the ABC show, which ran for three seasons from 1966 to 1968.
West once said that he played Batman “for laughs, but in order to do [that], one had to never think it was funny. You just had to pull on that cowl and believe that no one would recognise you.”
Continue reading...