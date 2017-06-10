Trump defends foreign income: Obama sold books to universities abroad

Lawyers for president ask federal judge to dismiss ethics lawsuit arguing Trump’s business ownership violates constitution’s emoluments clause

Donald Trump has argued that he is entitled to continue receiving income from foreign governments by noting that Barack Obama was allowed to sell copies of his books to overseas universities.

“Many foreign public universities have President Obama’s books in their library collection,” attorneys for Trump said in a court filing, citing the catalogs of state-run universities in Canada, China and Australia.

