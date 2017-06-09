WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Qatar to stop funding terrorism as his state department urged Arab states to ease their blockade on the country and calm tensions that intensified with a Turkish offer to send military forces to aid its Qatari ally.
Trump calls on Qatar to stop funding terrorism
