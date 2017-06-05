Trump attacks Sadiq Khan again and rails at courts for blocking travel ban
Editor
3 hours ago
World
4 Views
- Trump says London mayor made ‘pathetic excuse’ in statement about attack
- President says: ‘I am calling it what we need and what it is: a travel ban!’
In the aftermath of the London terror attack, Donald Trump on Monday returned the offensive over security, attacking Sadiq Khan and renewing his criticism of the US courts for blocking his attempted travel ban against people from six Muslim-majority countries.
Related: London attack: Corbyn says May should resign over police funding record – latest updates
Continue reading…
Check Also
Orange county police say situation has been containedSheriff’s office to give more details of incident in industrial areaLaw enforcement authorities in Florida said on Monday there were “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area of suburban Orlando.
On its official Twitter account, the Orange County sheriff’s office said the “situation” had been contained, meaning there was no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8am.Officials said they would provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate”.
Continue reading...