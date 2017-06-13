Trump as Julius Caesar: anger over play misses Shakespeare’s point, says scholar

Corporate sponsors have pulled funding amid controversy over an assassination scene – but the play argues against violence, says Stephen Greenblatt

When a blond Julius Caesar bounded on stage this weekend with a red tie and a svelte wife with a Slovenian accent, the New York audience laughed.

They laughed at Caesar’s punchy rhetoric and big hand gestures and susceptibility to flattery. They giggled at Calpurnia’s mincing gait and slinky, Melania-inspired wardrobe, and at Octavius Caesar, a Jared Kushner-like nerd wearing a bulletproof vest over his blue blazer.

