Tripoli University professor released after six weeks’ captivity by kidnappers

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 7 June 2017: Kidnappers have released Tripoli University professor Salem Mohamed Beitelmal, 47 days after he was abducted. His nephew Abdelrauf, who is the mayor of Central Tripoli, announced the news. The mayor released no added information, though he thanked all who had called and those who contributed to his uncle’s […]Original Article
