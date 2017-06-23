Home / Libya / Tripoli Appeals Court makes final ruling on legitimate LPTIC management

14 hours ago Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 23 June 2017: The Appeals Court in Tripoli has delivered a final ruling on which is the legitimate management of the Libyan Post and Telecommunications Information Company (LPTIC). It has ruled in favour of LPTIC chairman Faisal Gergab and his management team as the sole legitimate representatives of LPTIC. The ruling […]Original Article

