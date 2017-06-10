Tracking Trump: president cries ‘liar’ as Comey testimony grips the nation

This week in Trumpland: the president got off to a rocky start amid a spat with the London mayor, followed by a damning testimony from his former FBI chief

It was supposed to be infrastructure week. Trump had mapped out the days to try to make it look as much as possible like he was simply getting on with the job and would not be blown off course by the fact that James Comey, the former FBI director, was getting ready to give evidence to the Senate intelligence committee about his firing by the president and the FBI investigation into links between Trump’s campaign and Russian interference in last year’s election. Unfortunately for Trump, you can lead the press and public to a number of vague proposals about air traffic control and dams but you can’t make them stop thinking about the idea their president might have tried to obstruct justice in a case involving one of his key advisers and a foreign power.



