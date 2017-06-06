Top US diplomat in China quits over Trump climate policy, sources say

Unnamed sources said David Rank had resigned as he could not support Donald Trump’s decision last week to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement

The most senior career diplomat at the US embassy in China has stepped down, amid reports that he opposes the Trump administration’s decision to quit the Paris agreement to fight climate change.

David Rank, a 27-year veteran state department officer, was appointed to serve as chargé d’affaires in Beijing in January last year.

