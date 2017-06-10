Tooth and claw: protective mother bear cuts off Dracula’s castle

Brown bear protecting three cubs closes Poenari Castle used by Romania’s Vlad the Impaler in the 15th century

While Dracula’s legend usually fails to scare tourists away from the blood-sucking vampire’s 15th century castle, a large, furry and protective mother bear has had more success.



Romanian authorities have declared Poenari castle off limits after visitors climbing the 1,480 steps up to the ruins had close shaves with the animal and her three cubs.

