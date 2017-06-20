Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market to finally move home, says governor

After numerous delays, latest over pollution fears at new site, world’s largest fish market to move to make way for 2020 Olympics

Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji fish market – the largest in the world – is to move from its central location to the site of a former gas plant after a series of delays over concerns about toxic contamination, the city’s governor has confirmed.

The decision by Yuriko Koike comes nearly a year after she halted the move owing to worries about high levels of cancer-causing chemicals in the soil at the newly built facility on a manmade island in Tokyo Bay.

