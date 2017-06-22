Thirty-three percent difference in Eid Zakat payment between east and west

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 22 June 2017: The House of Representatives’ Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Committee has announced that the amount for the Zakat payment to be made for Eid Al-Fitr this year is LD 4 per person. Just over a week ago, the Tripoli-based Dar Al-Ifta announced that the figure was LD 6. […]Original Article
