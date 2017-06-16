Thinni orders eastern NOC to stop Tobruk exports to Glencore

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi and Tunis, 15 June 2017: The Beida government of Abdullah Al-Thinni has instructed the Beida-based parallel National Oil Corporation (NOC) to shut down Tobruk’s Hariga oil export terminal from which international oil trader Glencore is lifting crude. Glencore has fallen foul of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Thinni […]Original Article
Check Also
Libyan lost asset recovery needs strong Libyan government: UN report
By Sami Zaptia. London, 15 June 2017: In attempting to trace lost Libyan assets, a UN report has concluded that in financial transactions by former Qaddafi regime members post the Libyan 2011 revolution and the international freeze on them, there exists a ‘‘complexity of the organization of the finances of former regime members’’ and [...]