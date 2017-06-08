The White House’s greatest threat ahead of Comey testimony? Trump, of course

Concerns mount over what former FBI chief will reveal and Trump’s probable legally unvetted tweets about it, as administration struggles to build defense

White House staff will be braced on Thursday not only for potentially devastating testimony from James Comey, the former director of the FBI, but for their boss’s blistering responses on Twitter.

Donald Trump might live-tweet during the blockbuster hearing on Capitol Hill, the Washington Post has reported, just as he did when Comey appeared before the House intelligence committee in March.

