Home / World / The week in patriarchy: it’s been yet another blockbuster week of news | Jessica Valenti

The week in patriarchy: it’s been yet another blockbuster week of news | Jessica Valenti

Editor 1 hour ago World Comments Off on The week in patriarchy: it’s been yet another blockbuster week of news | Jessica Valenti 4 Views

Between the Comey testimony and the UK election, we’ve all been glued to our laptops and televisions. Here’s what you might have missed

Get this newsletter via email – sign up

Between Comey news and UK election news, I’m ready to never watch cable television or refresh my Twitter page ever again. As has been the case these last few months, there seems no end in sight to newly-and-daily breaking news.

But what I can’t stop thinking about is Trump’s reaction to the attack on London that left eight people dead. How in a moment when real leaders were urging calm, the US president was attempting to capitalize on a terror attack for his own racist legislation, and attacking the London mayor for … well, doing his job.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Tooth and claw: protective mother bear cuts off Dracula’s castle

Brown bear protecting three cubs closes Poenari Castle used by Romania’s Vlad the Impaler in the 15th century While Dracula’s legend usually fails to scare tourists away from the blood-sucking vampire’s 15th century castle, a large, furry and protective mother bear has had more success. Romanian authorities have declared Poenari castle off limits after visitors climbing the 1,480 steps up to the ruins had close shaves with the animal and her three cubs. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved