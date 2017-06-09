The schoolgirl thrash metal band smashing stereotypes in Indonesia | Kate Lamb
Taking Rage Against the Machine and Slipknot as inspiration, three Muslim teenagers are blasting their way into the Asian music scene as Voice of Baceprot
It was a dull day in music class that ignited a rebellion in three Indonesian teenage girls.
Poring over their school teacher’s music collection, the hijab-wearing schoolgirls from conservative West Java discovered a trove of heavy metal.
