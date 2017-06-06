The great public land giveaway: five Republicans leading the charge

Breaking News
A small but vocal cohort is leading efforts to transfer federal land to the states. Is your congressional representative on the list?

The Trump administration has so far attempted to shrink the federal government’s role in healthcare, environmental protection – and even meals on wheels. Some Republicans now see another area ripe for giveaway: public lands.

During the Obama administration, Republicans made numerous attempts to open up federal lands for development or cede control of areas to the states. This push was largely made by representatives from a couple of western states, where the federal government manages roughly half of all land.

