Home / World / The 20 photographs of the week

The 20 photographs of the week

Editor 44 mins ago World Comments Off on The 20 photographs of the week 5 Views

The London Bridge attack, former FBI director James Comey’s testimony, protests in Caracas, and the battle for Mosul – the news of the week captured by the world’s best photojournalists

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Donald Trump survived Comey’s testimony, but the fallout could be fatal

The former FBI director threw out a trail of clues for the special counsel to follow in the Trump-Russia investigation, which looks set to shadow his presidency At 10.20pm, Kellyanne Conway wandered in from the landscaped gardens of the British ambassador’s residence, built in the 1920s and resembling an English country house in the heart of Washington. An Andy Warhol portrait of the Queen watched from above the ornate fireplace as results of the British election flashed up on a giant TV screen. Conway, a senior adviser at the White House, could not quite escape questions about former FBI director James Comey’s testimony earlier in the day. Donald Trump had “never intended to tweet” during the session, she told the Guardian, with a dismissive air that implied he had much better things to do. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved