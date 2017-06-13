Home / World / ‘Thank you for the blessing’: cabinet takes turns lavishing Trump with praise

The president convened his first full cabinet meeting at an oval mahogany desk. Then each member made obsequious opening remarks

Before a contingent of cameras on Monday, Donald Trump convened his first full cabinet meeting. Seated around an oval mahogany desk in the White House’s Cabinet Room was his newly-assembled brain trust: the collection of secretaries, directors and senior staff he appointed and hired to execute his America First vision, a task often complicated by the mercurial @realDonaldTrump.

Trump began the meeting with an appraisal of his presidency.

