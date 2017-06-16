Ten-month-old Houston boy shot dead in father’s arms

Messiah Marshall was being carried by his father outside apartment complex

Houston police department searching for three suspects in early 20s

A 10-month old boy has been shot dead in his father’s arms as he was being taken for a walk outside a Houston apartment complex.

Messiah Justice Marshall was being carried by his father at about 1.30pm on Wednesday when three men approached them. According to police, an argument ensued, and one of the suspects fired repeatedly at the baby’s father.

Continue reading…