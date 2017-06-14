Teenagers rescued from Paris catacombs after three-day ordeal

Sixteen- and 17-year-old treated for hypothermia after being found by rescue dogs in underground burial ground

Two teenagers were rescued from the catacombs beneath Paris on Wednesday after being lost for three days in the pitch-black tunnels of the underground burial ground.



The two, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital and were treated for hypothermia after being found by search teams and rescue dogs in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

