Teenage LA police cadets arrested for theft of patrol cars, radios and stun guns

Three teenagers on a Los Angeles police cadet programme stole patrol cars and led authorities on wild pursuits that ended with crashes, the city’s police chief has said.

The trio – two boys and a girl aged 15, 16 and 17 – “gamed the system” and used a vacationing sergeant’s name to sign out stun guns and radios and drive the cars away, Charlie Beck said. Police are investigating whether the teenagers impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

