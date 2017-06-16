Home / World / Teenage LA police cadets arrested for theft of patrol cars, radios and stun guns

Teenage LA police cadets arrested for theft of patrol cars, radios and stun guns

Two boys and a girl aged 15, 16 and 17 used sergeant’s name to get the cars then caused police chases that end in two crashes

Three teenagers on a Los Angeles police cadet programme stole patrol cars and led authorities on wild pursuits that ended with crashes, the city’s police chief has said.

The trio – two boys and a girl aged 15, 16 and 17 – “gamed the system” and used a vacationing sergeant’s name to sign out stun guns and radios and drive the cars away, Charlie Beck said. Police are investigating whether the teenagers impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

