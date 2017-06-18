Tawerghan NGOs to issue new call to residents to return on 22 June – from inside deserted town

By Moutaz Ali.
Tripoli, 16 June 2017:
Tawerghan civil society leaders have announced that they intend call on fellow residents of the town on 27 Ramadan (22 June) to return to the town.Original Article
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 17 June 2017: Now back in Germany, outgoing UN special envoy Martin Kobler paid a courtesy call yesterday in Berlin on Emhemed Shouaib who is undergoing medical treatment in the German capital. In a tweet, Kobler said that the two also discussed the current political situation in Libya. The [...]