Home / World / Taormina in the spotlight: Sicily’s noble but risky plan to host Trump and the G7

Taormina in the spotlight: Sicily’s noble but risky plan to host Trump and the G7

Editor 3 hours ago World Comments Off on Taormina in the spotlight: Sicily’s noble but risky plan to host Trump and the G7 6 Views

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and other G7 leaders meet in Taormina this week. How is the already tourist-choked town preparing – and can it cope?

Tucked away on a natural terrace between rocks and water in Sicily’s east coast, the historic town of Taormina is gaining international prestige as it prepares for an upcoming global event.

The small coastal town, which sits on a hill 206 metres above sea level overlooking Mount Etna, has always attracted visitors. It was once described by Ernest Hemingway as being so pretty “it hurts to look” at it. Celebrities such as Ava Gardner and celebrated writers like DH Lawrence were drawn to Taormina and its ancient ruins – the theatre overlooking the sea dates back to the third century BC. Now, it’s such a mass-market tourist destination that the town has almost lost its original charm.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

‘Multiple fatalities’ in Orlando shooting, police say

Orange county police say situation has been containedSheriff’s office to give more details of incident in industrial areaLaw enforcement authorities in Florida said on Monday there were “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area of suburban Orlando. On its official Twitter account, the Orange County sheriff’s office said the “situation” had been contained, meaning there was no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8am.Officials said they would provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate”. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved