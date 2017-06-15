TAIPEI (Reuters) – China has been pressuring the United Arab Emirates and four other countries to ask Taiwan to rename its representative offices in another sign of diplomatic pressure on the self-ruled island, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Taiwan says China ‘impertinently’ wants it to soften representation in 5 countries
