Taiwan says China ‘impertinently’ wants it to soften representation in 5 countries

TAIPEI (Reuters) – China has been pressuring the United Arab Emirates and four other countries to ask Taiwan to rename its representative offices in another sign of diplomatic pressure on the self-ruled island, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
