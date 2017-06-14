Home / MENA / Syrians say militants shoot escapees, air strikes kill civilians as Raqqa battle intensifies

Syrians say militants shoot escapees, air strikes kill civilians as Raqqa battle intensifies

AIN ISSA, Syria (Reuters) – Islamic State militants in Raqqa are passing themselves off as civilians to try to avoid intensifying air strikes and shooting anyone caught trying to escape their Syrian bastion as U.S.-backed coalition forces close in, witnesses said.
