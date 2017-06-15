CILVEGOZU, Turkey (Reuters) – Carrying suitcases, shopping bags and toddlers, thousands of refugees walked back home into Syria from Turkey on Thursday ahead of the Eid festival that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Syrians refugees head home on foot from Turkey for Eid holiday
