Syrian Observatory: U.S.-backed force attacks eastern edge of Raqqa

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an attack on an eastern district of Islamic State-held Raqqa and on a military base on the northern outskirts of the city on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
