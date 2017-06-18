BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.
Syrian army declares city ceasefire as Russia, U.N. plan July peace talks
